Man shot on E. Washington St. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Suffolk Police say a man was shot on E. Washington Street early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Suffolk Police, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Washington Street near Mulberry Street around 2:48 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took to him a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.