SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following an overnight shooting at the Heritage Acres Apartments in Suffolk.

Officials said around 2:45 a.m. Monday, they received a report of a man with gunshot wounds in the Heritage Acres Apartments parking lot. The complex is located in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, not far from Portsmouth Boulevard and East Washington Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds near a black vehicle. The man had already died from his injuries when police arrived on scene.

There is no additional information to release at this time.