Man shot, injured Thursday on Jackson Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Thursday night in Suffolk.
Police responded to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street around 7:20 p.m. for a report of gunshots, Suffolk police wrote in a news release.
As officers were on the way, another call came in reporting a man had been found with a gunshot wound.
He received emergency treatment at the scene and was then taken by Suffolk Fire & Rescue to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.