Man shot, injured Thursday on Jackson Street in Suffolk

Suffolk

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Thursday night in Suffolk.

Police responded to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street around 7:20 p.m. for a report of gunshots, Suffolk police wrote in a news release.

As officers were on the way, another call came in reporting a man had been found with a gunshot wound.

He received emergency treatment at the scene and was then taken by Suffolk Fire & Rescue to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

