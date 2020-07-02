Man shot in Hollywood neighborhood of Suffolk expected to recover

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot in the Hollywood neighborhood of Suffolk Wednesday night.

Suffolk Police confirmed that officers responded to a call at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday about a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Briggs Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what are considered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

Latest Posts