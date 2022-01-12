Man shot during attempted carjacking on Brookwood Dr in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Suffolk early Wednesday morning.

According to Suffolk Police, the call for the incident came in around 4:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive.

The victim, a 36-year-old Suffolk man, told police 3 men approached him on foot and attempted to rob him of his vehicle.

The victim was reluctant to give up his vehicle and was shot by one of the suspects. The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects only described in a release as Black males fled the scene in a separate vehicle described as a blue crossover SUV.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.