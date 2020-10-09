Man shoots gun inside Suffolk Taco Bell after argument with employee

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say shots were fired inside a Taco Bell during an argument between an employee and an unknown man.

Police responded to the Taco Bell in the 1400 block of North Main Street around 6:35 p.m. Thursday reporting gunfire inside the restaurant.

Police say an unknown male entered the restaurant and begin arguing with an employee about “an issue not related to the restaurant.”

The man then brandished a firearm and shot one round inside the restaurant.

He then left the scene. Police do not know whether he left on foot or by another mode of transportation.

There were no injuries.

Police were still on scene investigating as of 8:30 p.m.

Officials did not release a description of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

