SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man is serving 20 years in prison for a homicide in 2019 that left a Norfolk State student dead.

In July 2019, Suffolk officials said just after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of College Drive they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Sidney Watson, 19 of Chesapeake.

In September 2020 Shawn Jermaine Lewis Jr. was arrested on multiple charges in connection to the homicide.

In March 2023, Lewis was found guilty on the following charges, attempted capital murder, second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of shooting from a vehicle, reckless handling of firearms, two counts of participating in crime for a gang that includes juv-school, shooting, stabbing, etc with intent to maim or kill, and shooting in a public place.