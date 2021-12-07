Man seriously injured, suspect in custody after shooting on Holland Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said a man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night on Holland Road.

Police said one person was in custody.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about an incident Tuesday night. The first came in at 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Holland Road for a report of a fight in progress. At 8:50 p.m., a second call came in reporting a person being shot at the same location.

Police said the victim is a man. He was treated at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue and then taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect in the shooting was still on scene when police arrived. They were taken into custody with incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.