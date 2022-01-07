Man seriously injured during stabbing, robbery in Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing and robbery in downtown Suffolk.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on January 6 in the 200 block of Pinner Street, near N. Main Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman and man found an unknown male inside their home.

Following an argument between the three, the two men left the home and continued to argue outside. Police say the suspect then stabbed the man before taking the woman’s phone and leaving the scene.

The man was transported to Sentara Obici Hospital with serious by not critical injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.