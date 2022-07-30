A man is seriously injured after being pinned under a excavator in Suffolk. (Photo Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man is seriously injured after being pinned under an excavator Saturday morning in Suffolk.

According to dispatch, Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded for a technical rescue around 9:50 a.m. in the 5900 block of Indian Trail. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a man pinned under an overturned excavator a half mile off of the road.

The tactical rescue team used special rescue equipment and techniques to lift the excavator off the man. The patient was extricated around 10:40 a.m. and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

