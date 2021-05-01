Man seriously injured after being pinned by overturned tractor in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials said a man was seriously injured Saturday after a tractor overturned and pinned him.

Emergency communications was contacted at 3:11 p.m. about the incident in the 1500 block of Pitchkettle Road.

Initial investigation indicates the tractor was being unloaded off a trailer when the tractor shifted and pinned the man underneath one of the back wheels.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue used special equipment to remove the tractor from on top of the man.

He was given emergency medical assessment at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

