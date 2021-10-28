Man self-transports to hospital after shooting incident on N. Capital Street

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Suffolk Police investigate a shooting incident on N. Capital Street after a man self-transported to a local hospital.

Police tell us the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Suffolk 911 Center received the call for shots fired in the area of E. Washington Street and N. Capital Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found several shell casings, police say.

An initial investigation reveal the victim self-transported to a local hospital with, what police are calling, a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

Suffolk Police have not released any suspect info and say the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call the Suffolk Police Crime Line, or submit a tip on the p3tips app.