Man self-transports to hospital after shooting incident on N. Capital Street

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Suffolk Police investigate a shooting incident on N. Capital Street after a man self-transported to a local hospital.

Police tell us the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Suffolk 911 Center received the call for shots fired in the area of E. Washington Street and N. Capital Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found several shell casings, police say.

An initial investigation reveal the victim self-transported to a local hospital with, what police are calling, a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

Suffolk Police have not released any suspect info and say the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask you to call the Suffolk Police Crime Line, or submit a tip on the p3tips app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10