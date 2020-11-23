Man robbed, stabbed on Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk Sunday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was robbed and stabbed while walking Sunday night.

The man was walking in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard Sunday night when he was approached by an unknown person.

Police said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Initial investigation indicates the man was approached by the person, who showed a gun and demanded the man hand over his personal items.

The man gave the person his belongings, which included a knife and money.

Then, the person stabbed the man with the knife and left in an unknown direction.

The man was able to walk to a nearby business and call police. He received medical care from Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel and was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

His injury was not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect is described as “possibly a male” of unknown race or age. They are 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build.

They wore dark clothing and a “COVID-style” mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

