Man ran away after striking 8-year-old girl while riding dirt bike in Suffolk, police say.

Suffolk

Raymond Jaqaun Goodwyn

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old Suffolk man is accused of running from the scene after hitting an 8-year-old girl with his dirt bike Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Spruce Street in the South Suffolk neighborhood.

The 8-year-old girl was found with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Police say the preliminary investigation found a male was driving recklessly down the street on his orange dirt bike when the girl was struck. He then allegedly fled the scene on foot, police say.

He was identified as Raymond Jaqaun Goodwyn. He’s faces multiple charges including victim injured – driver fails to stop and reckless driving.

