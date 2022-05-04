SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Wednesday morning.

According to police, they received calls for shots fired just after 12 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another man transported himself to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The motives and circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.