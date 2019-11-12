Man injured in Suffolk shooting Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Monday afternoon in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred at the corner of North Broad Street and Second Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Emergency Communications received a report about the incident at 1:31 p.m. First responders found an adult male with a single gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening following assessment and treatment by Suffolk first responders.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials said they had no additional details to share Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.