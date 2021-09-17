Man injured in shooting on Ocklawaha Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured in a shooting in Suffolk Friday evening.
According to police, they received the call for the shooting at 6:21 p.m. in the 500 block of Ocklawaha Ave. When they got to the scene, officers found a man with injuries not considered life-threatening.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
This incident remains under investigation.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.