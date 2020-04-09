Man injured in shooting on Oak Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers received the call at 6:08 p.m. after a male was dropped at Suffolk Fire & Rescue Station 3 on White Marsh Road with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Preliminary investigation revealed he was show in the 400 block of Oak Street in South Suffolk.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Suffolk Police Department or Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.
