SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are now investigating after a man was injured in a shooting overnight.

According to police, the first got the call about the incident from Sentara Obici Hospital just after 2 a.m. Saturday regarding a man who came in with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police the shooting occurred in the 10 block of West Washington Street. Police say the area was searched and no crime scene could be located.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.