Man injured in overnight shooting on Beech Street in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kara Dixon/WAVY

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured a man overnight.

Emergency communications was notified around 12:58 a.m. for a shooting incident in the 100 block of Beech Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 35-year-old male. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10