Man injured in overnight shooting on Beech Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured a man overnight.

Emergency communications was notified around 12:58 a.m. for a shooting incident in the 100 block of Beech Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 35-year-old male. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

