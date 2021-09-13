Man injured, home struck by gunfire during shooting on Camellia Dr in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured during a shooting in Suffolk Sunday evening.
Police got the call for the shooting just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Magnolia Drive and Camellia Drive.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man with non life-threatening injuries walking in the area.
Police say the victim refused medical treatment.
Multiple rounds of casings were also found in the area. A residence in the 6000 block of Camillia Drive was also struck by gunfire.
Police say the incident is still under investigation.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
