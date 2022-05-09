SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are now investigating a shooting that injured a man in Suffolk Monday evening.

According to police, officers were sent to the 200 block of Jackson Street regarding reports of shots fire around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing several shell casings in the roadway and two homes which sustained damage. None of the occupants inside were injured.

Just 10 p.m., police dispatch received a call from a local hospital regarding a man who took himself to the hospital and was suffering from a single non life-threatening gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.