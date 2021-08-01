Man injured following shooting incident on South Main Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured following a shooting in Suffolk Saturday evening.

Police were called to a local hospital just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a man who had walked in with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to determine that the shooting incident occurred in the area of South Main Street and Truitt Avenue.

Police say the victim refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.