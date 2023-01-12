SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Thursday night in Suffolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:56 p.m. in the 900 block of Battery Ave.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting incident took place in a residence in the 900 block of Brook Ave. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.