Man injured following early Sunday morning shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are now investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Reports say the shooting happened in the 600 block of East Washington Street just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The man was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue and transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
