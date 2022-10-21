SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating following a shooting that injured one man in Suffolk Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Friday regarding a person who had been shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers also found another victim who sustained an assault injury.

An initial investigation revealed that the incident occurred in the 100 block of First Avenue.

Both victims were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.