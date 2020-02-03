Man in Suffolk accused of forced object sexual penetration among other charges involving a minor

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Suffolk is facing multiple charges regarding sexual assault of a child including object sexual penetration.

Police say 37-year-old Jason Edward Peterson was arrested on February 1 on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk following direct indictment on multiple charges relating to several alleged incidents with a minor.

Peterson is facing 4 counts of object sexual penetration by force, 8 counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, and 4 counts cruelty and injuries to children.

According to reports, the charges relate to alleged incidents that began in April of 2015 involving an underage girl known to Peterson.

He is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail.