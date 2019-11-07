Man has life-threatening wounds after double shooting in Lloyd Place area of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after they were shot in the Lloyd Place neighborhood of Suffolk on Wednesday night.

City spokeswoman Diana Klink says the two men were found in the 100 block of North Capitol Street suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both ground transported to the hospital.

Klink says no other details are available for release at this time, as the investigation is in the preliminary stages. North Capitol Street from East Washington Street to Bank Street Extended is closed in the meantime.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Suffolk Crime Line.