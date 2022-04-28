SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY — The case is closed in a Suffolk shooting that left a 58-year-old dead at a motel in July 2021.

Dominique Steward pleaded guilty to killing James Golden, 58, in a hotel room at the Regal Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard.

An informant told police Steward went to the hotel room to do drugs before the shooting, according to a search warrant filed in court.

Steward is scheduled to be back in court in July this year. That’s when he’ll be sentenced.