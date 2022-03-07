Man given 20 years, 18 suspended for child sexual assault case dating back to 2008

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced in February to 20 years in prison with 18 suspended after he was accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl he knew as early as 2008.

Terrance Jerome Patrick was arrested by Suffolk authorities in January 2020.

Patrick was originally charged with 30 offenses, including six counts of forcible sodomy of a victim under the age of 13, 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, six counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, and six counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

All but four of those charges were dropped Feb. 17 in Suffolk Circuit Court.

Patrick pleaded guilty to two counts of child cruelty and two counts of a sexual offense involving a minor by computer.

He was sentenced to five years on each charge. All time was suspended except two years on a charge of sexual offense involving a minor by computer.

10 years of supervised probation will follow the prison sentence.