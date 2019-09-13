Suffolk man, convicted felon gets 25 years for firearm possession

Booking photo of Brian Williams from the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man from Suffolk was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said 39-year-old Brian Williams was selling heroin in Suffolk.

Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his residence on Dec. 21 — and found numerous loaded firearms, enough fentanyl to distribute, digital scales, drug cutting agents, drug packaging materials and around $1,500 in cash.

Williams was a convicted felon is prohibited from possessing firearms.