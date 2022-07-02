SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died following a shooting in Suffolk Friday evening.

According to Suffolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:50 p.m. Friday regarding a person who had been shot in the 600 block of First Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries.

No further information has been released.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.