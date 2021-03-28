Man flees from breaking, entering scene and leads NC deputies on ‘high-speed chase’ into Suffolk, Virginia

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies say a man led them on a high-speed chase from North Carolina into Virginia after fleeing from the scene of a breaking and entering incident.
Gates County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, March 23, just after midnight, deputies responded to an alarm activation at the Family Foods in Gates for a possible breaking and entering.
Officials say once deputies located the alleged suspect, later identified Charles Randall Babb, he led them on a “high-speed chase into Virginia.”
Deputies with Gates County Sheriff’s Office and the Suffolk Police Department were able to apprehend Babb after he fled on foot.
Babb is facing multiple charges from Gates County Sheriff’s Office and Suffolk Police.
Gates County Sheriff’s Office charges:
- Felony flee to elude
- Felony breaking and entering
- Felony possession of burglary tools
- Injury to real property
- No operator license
- Expired registration
Suffolk Police charges:
- Driving while intoxicated
- Hit and run
- Flee to elude
- Possession of burglary tools
- Possession of stolen property
- Trespassing
- Littering
- Open container
- Reckless by speed
- Driving while revoked