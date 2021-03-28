Man flees from breaking, entering scene and leads NC deputies on ‘high-speed chase’ into Suffolk, Virginia

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies say a man led them on a high-speed chase from North Carolina into Virginia after fleeing from the scene of a breaking and entering incident.

Gates County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, March 23, just after midnight, deputies responded to an alarm activation at the Family Foods in Gates for a possible breaking and entering.

Officials say once deputies located the alleged suspect, later identified Charles Randall Babb, he led them on a “high-speed chase into Virginia.”

Deputies with Gates County Sheriff’s Office and the Suffolk Police Department were able to apprehend Babb after he fled on foot.

Babb is facing multiple charges from Gates County Sheriff’s Office and Suffolk Police.

Gates County Sheriff’s Office charges:

Felony flee to elude

Felony breaking and entering

Felony possession of burglary tools

Injury to real property

No operator license

Expired registration

Suffolk Police charges:

Driving while intoxicated

Hit and run

Flee to elude

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of stolen property

Trespassing

Littering

Open container

Reckless by speed

Driving while revoked