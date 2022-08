There is no suspect information, officials tell 10 On Your Side.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Suffolk.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. That’s off of West Washington Street, near Carolina Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no suspect information, officials tell 10 On Your Side.

The investigation is ongoing.