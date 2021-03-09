Man facing multiple charges following attempted carjacking incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was arrested in Suffolk is accused of several charges following an attempted carjacking incident Monday.

According to Suffolk Police, they initially responded to the call just before 3 p.m. Monday regarding a suspicious person who they say was driving a vehicle that struck a pole and another vehicle in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard.

Initial investigation revealed that the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Glen Allen resident Justin Christopher Mitchell, later fled the vehicle as it was moving before it struck another pole.

Officers say they eventually found Mitchell who initially disregarded their orders to stop running and later provided false information regarding his identity.

Investigators also learned that in addition to several hit-and-run incidents, Mitchell also allegedly attempted to steal an unoccupied dump truck, entered the vehicle, and put it in reverse.



Later on after fleeing the dump truck, police say he also attempted to carjack a woman who was sitting in her passenger vehicle.

Mitchel is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

He is facing multiple charges including grand larceny, obstruction of justice by falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, reckless driving, felony hit-and-run, two counts of hit-and-run, and attempted carjacking.

Police added that Mitchel was previously wanted for violating a protective order out of Newport News.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation and that additional charges may be filed.