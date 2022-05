SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said a man died after a shooting Thursday night on Forest Oak Lane.

Multiple calls reporting shots fired came in around 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any details about suspects or any other injuries.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.