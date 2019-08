SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash late Monday in the Kilby Shores area.

Suffolk police say they were contacted just before 10:30 p.m. for the accident in the 500 block of Kilby Shores Drive.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the only occupant.

The accident is still under investigation. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.