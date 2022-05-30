SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said a man died in a domestic-related shooting Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Hunter Street in the Pleasant Hill area of Suffolk.

A man was located at a residence and pronounced dead at the scene.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody at the scene as well. Police didn’t give any details about that person’s identity or any charges they may face.

Police expected to be at the scene for several hours as they investigated.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.