Man dies in crash on Leafwood Road in Suffolk Tuesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Leafwood Road in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials said police and fire-rescue units responded around 7:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Leafwood Road near South Quay Road.

Units arrived to find a passenger vehicle that had flipped onto its roof.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant officials said.

The name of the man is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

The roadway in the area was expected to be closed for several hours as crews investigated the cause of the crash.

