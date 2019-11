SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Friday morning at an on-ramp to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass at Carolina Road, heading toward Holland Road.

Suffolk police say the man was the only person in the vehicle and no other cars were involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

Police say the on-ramp will be closed for an extended period as officers investigate. The man will be identified after family notification, police say.