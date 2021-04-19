Man dies in accident in Suffolk on Route 164

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are currently on scene of a fatal accident on Route 164.

Emergency communications was notified around 1 a.m. for an accident involving a passenger vehicle on Route 164, westbound at Bridge Road northbound near the Western Freeway.

Officials learned that the vehicle was traveling westbound when it went off the roadway and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest a distance off the roadway in a wooded area. An adult male, who was the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased on scene.

VDOT have shut I-664 southbound near Exit 9A. Route 164 at Bridge Road northbound currently has one lane of travel open, and traffic will be impacted for several hours while crews continue to investigate.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.