Man dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Suffolk Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 74-year-old man died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash Wednesday in Suffolk.
Police identified the man as Clifford Schompert, 74, of Suffolk. They said he was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee.
Police said he died Saturday while at a hospital.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Main Street and Holly Lawn Parkway.
Preliminary investigation shows a GMC Arcadia pick-up that had flipped onto its driver’s side after the crash, which involved a Jeep Cherokee driven by Schompert.
A woman and child had to be extricated through the windshield of the GMC. The two were sent to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Schompert was also rushed to the hospital with what were later determined to be life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
