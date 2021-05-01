Man dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Suffolk Wednesday

Fatal crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Holly Lawn Parkway in Suffolk April 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 74-year-old man died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash Wednesday in Suffolk.

Police identified the man as Clifford Schompert, 74, of Suffolk. They said he was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee.

Police said he died Saturday while at a hospital.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Main Street and Holly Lawn Parkway.

Preliminary investigation shows a GMC Arcadia pick-up that had flipped onto its driver’s side after the crash, which involved a Jeep Cherokee driven by Schompert.

A woman and child had to be extricated through the windshield of the GMC. The two were sent to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Schompert was also rushed to the hospital with what were later determined to be life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.