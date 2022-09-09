SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of two people critically injured following a house fire in Suffolk late August has succumbed to his injuries, officials say.

According to a City of Suffolk spokesperson, 59-year-old Tyrone Brown passed away on September 6 from his injuries sustained during the fire that occurred just after midnight on August 27 at a home in the 3600 block of Sleepy Hole Road.

The current condition of the other victim is still unknown.

The fire is believed to be accidental. The fire was about 1,800 feet from the main road and crews had challenges with water supply, according to Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.