Man dies days after being pulled from burning home on Hollywood Ave. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 70-year-old man pulled from a fire Sunday morning on Hollywood Avenue in Suffolk has died.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office said that Tommy Collins died on Thursday at the hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.

Collins was originally rescued by firefighters after they responded to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Hollywood Avenue.

He was bedridden at the time and firefighters had cut a large hole through a rear window of the home to get him out.

“A big blaze, smoke and the guy were beating on the side of the wall that’s where they cut it at that side of the wall there. The fire department got a hand saw and cut that whole wall out and pulled him out of the house,” said said neighbor Elvester Vaughan.

Investigators deemed the cause of the fire undetermined, but believe it was accidental.

Three other people who lived in the home were displaced.