Man dies after crash on Manning Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Friday morning after crashing his pick-up truck on Manning Road, off Route 58 in Suffolk, police say.

Dispatchers were notified at 5:40 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Manning Road. The driver, the only person in the truck, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for an extended period as they investigate the crash. The man’s name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Suffolk received several inches of snow in spots after Thursday’s snow storm. It’s unclear if driving conditions contributed to the crash at this time.