SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.