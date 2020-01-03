Man deployed to Mideast watches thieves break into car from home surveillance camera

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man deployed to Saudi Arabia found an alarming sight when checking his home security system from half a world away.

Terrence Cornish is in middle of a 420-day deployment in the Middle East.

He regularly checks in on his family’s security systems to make sure everything is OK while he’s gone.

When he checked the live stream security footage on News Year’s Eve, he saw three individuals roaming around his driveway. It was around 2 a.m. eastern time. His family was inside asleep.

“I thought that was kind of odd, my heart started beating you know,” Cornish said. “We live in Suffolk and there’s nothing but animals normally at night. They focused on my son’s car and they looked in the window and my son had two boxes of tennis shoes in the back seat.”

Cornish saw the individuals smash his son’s car window in real time, take the shoes in the backseat and sprint away. By the time Cornish was able to wake his family up, the trio was long gone.

Cornish says he believes the crime in Suffolk is getting worse and something needs to be done to stop it.

His family wasn’t the only one affected that night.

Suffolk Police confirmed multiple other cars in the area where also broken into. One vehicle was stolen. Police said the majority of break-ins that night were due to unlocked cars instead of smashed windows like at Cornish’s house. Police want to remind everyone to keep their vehicles and their homes locked.

Cornish, a longtime law enforcement officer, says it could have been worse.

“I can notice when someone is carrying a weapon, and I could tell by the way one of the individuals was walking that he was possibly carrying a weapon,” he said.

Cornish says the items stolen can be replaced. He’s blessed his family wasn’t harmed.

