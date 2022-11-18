SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following an overnight shooting in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk police, the call for the domestic-related shooting came in just after 3:32 a.m. Friday from a woman who told them a man had been shot at a home in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim, identified as 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police say a suspect has not yet been identified. No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.