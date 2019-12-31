Live Now
Man caught on camera using stolen credit cards in Suffolk

Suffolk

Courtesy – Suffolk Police

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are asking the public’s help to find a man who they say was caught on camera using stolen credit cards.

According to Suffolk Police, the man in the photos is connected to several recent burglaries and auto thefts that happened on November 22 in the Bay Breeze Drive area in northern Suffolk.

The man was recently caught on camera using credit cards stolen from those burglary incidents at two different locations in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

