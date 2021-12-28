Man, boy injured in shooting on Wilson Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and boy were shot and injured on Wilson Street in Suffolk Tuesday night.
Suffolk police responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Wilson Street for a report of shots fired.
They arrived and found a boy and a man with minor gunshot wounds.
They were treated at the scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel and then taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The investigation was still active as of 8 p.m. and police said there was no suspect information at that time.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
